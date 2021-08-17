checkAd

Medicine Hat and Brooks residents and businesses can now access the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS

By end of year, more than 70% of the Canadian population will experience TELUS’ blazing fast 5G network, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1

TELUS is investing $14.5 billion in Alberta through 2024 to support residents and businesses with vital network connectivity

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS has expanded its next-generation 5G network to Medicine Hat and Brooks as part of its larger $14.5 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in Alberta through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. Local residents and businesses now have access to TELUS’ lightning-fast 5G network, which will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for Albertans, in addition to enabling an entrepreneurial spirit and unleashing human productivity.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Medicine Hat and Brooks to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity. Importantly, as we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”

In Opensignal’s first Canada 5G User Experience Report 20212, which analyzed Canada’s next-generation networks,TELUS took home six awards including Fastest 5G Download and Upload Speeds, Best 5G Video Experience, Best Voice App Experience and Best 5G Availability nationwide. Additionally, TELUS recently earned the top spot in Ookla’s 2021 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards3 for the fifth year in a row, inclusive of both download and upload speeds. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network. This wireless network leadership, and the investment and talented team that underpin it, drive our country’s innovation agenda and the resulting economic and social outcomes.

