PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update Autor: Accesswire | 17.08.2021, 16:15 | 47 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 16:15 |

Second Quarter Revenues Increased 470% to $3.74 Million HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an operations update. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary Oil and gas production for the second quarter of 2021 increased 40% to 718 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") (84% oil), as compared to 511 BOEPD (77% oil) in the same quarter last year. The increase in production was primarily attributable to the production from the Company's operated wells through the full second quarter of 2021 that were shut-in for 42 days during the second quarter of 2020 due to the severe reduction in pricing, coupled with significantly widened differentials from the decreased demand related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 470% to $3.74 million, as compared to revenue of $656 thousand in the same quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a favorable price variance of $1.9 million, coupled with a favorable volume variance of $1.2 million.

Operating loss in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $0.6 million, compared to operating loss of $3.4 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue of $3.1 million.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $4.39 million, compared to $4.08 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to increased lease operating expenses which the Company did not have in the prior period due to the COVID-19 related production shut-in as described above.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $225 thousand, or a net loss of $0.00 per basic and diluted share outstanding, compared to a net loss of $2.74 million, or a net loss of $0.04 per basic share outstanding, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure (discussed in greater detail below), increased 328% to $1.6 million, compared to negative $0.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash (including $3.3 million in restricted cash) was $22.63 million as of June 30, 2021, compared with $21.82 million as of March 31, 2021. Operations Update







