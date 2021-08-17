checkAd

Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the Company in Compliance with the OTC Market to Pink Current Status and No Shell Designation by Filing its Financials & Business Activities Reporting Requireme

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka Endocan Corporation. (WKN:A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ENDO/disclosure

Thermic Science has accomplished great strides working with the OTC Markets to bring the Company back to "Pink Current Status" with "no shell" designation. This is the fundamental reporting strength for the Company to move forward with the larger new structure and Thermic Science expanded business model.

Over the last quarter, the Company has focused on re-structure and business model growth. The current financial report will outline the new share structure to accommodate it recent acquisitions including Thermic Coating Systems, Litcoat, and of course Cannabis Science. 

The Company current operations including industrial hemp nutraceutical and cosmeceutical product lines respectively "the Hempery", and "Hemp Tasty" originally developed and produced in 2015 are in production mode right now for a Fall 2021 Brand Re-Launch. 

The Company has previously released samples of the Hempery product line in a soft launch to prove the market enjoyed our products. At that time, the Company distributed limited quantities of our products including a ‘Hempery Miracle Oil' for skin care. A ‘Hemp Rose Soap' and ‘Milk Body Wash' for the shower, as well as a lip balm to take care of your lips. The Company now has a full line up of combined products to be released soon through the Hempery Brand this Fall 2021.

The Company has since expanded its product line and developed an industrial hemp-based food line named ‘Hemp Tasty'. Using the same procedures as ‘The Hempery' product development, brand creation, and distribution.

The Company has successfully released, a "Hemp Tasty Brand" of Spices and Hemp Hero Hot Sauce to complement its food menu line up. The Company is also in the process of relaunching our ‘Hemp Tasty' food product line. This includes menu items of breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, snacks, drinks, spices, and a hot sauce. The Company is currently developing a pasta and complimentary sauces to be released soon at the same time as the Hempery Fall of 2021.

20.07.21Thermic Science Proudly Files All Required Financials & Report Filings Ahead of Schedule to Bring the Company to Pink Current Status and in Compliance with the OTC Market Reporting Changes the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments before the September 2021 Deadline
