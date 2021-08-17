PREVIEW: Carlsberg Expected to Raised Guidance as Asia Drives Growth, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.
- Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank of America said (buy, DKK 1,320)
- Carlsberg may upgrade its guidance of 5-10% organic EBIT growth, Danske said, estimating 11.5% organic EBIT growth for FY 2021
- Asia momentum will continue, driven by China and reduced uncertainty in India, Danske said (buy, DKK 1,300)
- However, BofA thinks an upgrade may be less likely this time, but the analysts don't see this as an issue and say a share buyback of up to DKK 2.5 billion for the second half of the year is a possibility
- Carlsberg's valuation still looks attractive compared to Heineken, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,300)
- SEB expects organic EBIT growth of 15% for the full year, significantly above Carlsberg's guidance of 5-10%
