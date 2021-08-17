PREVIEW: Carlsberg Expected to Raised Guidance as Asia Drives Growth, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 16:07 | 25 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 16:07 | (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.

Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank of America said (buy, DKK 1,320)

Carlsberg may upgrade its guidance of 5-10% organic EBIT growth, Danske said, estimating 11.5% organic EBIT growth for FY 2021

Asia momentum will continue, driven by China and reduced uncertainty in India, Danske said (buy, DKK 1,300)

However, BofA thinks an upgrade may be less likely this time, but the analysts don't see this as an issue and say a share buyback of up to DKK 2.5 billion for the second half of the year is a possibility

Carlsberg's valuation still looks attractive compared to Heineken, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,300)

SEB expects organic EBIT growth of 15% for the full year, significantly above Carlsberg's guidance of 5-10%



