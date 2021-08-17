checkAd

PREVIEW: Carlsberg Expected to Raised Guidance as Asia Drives Growth, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
17.08.2021, 16:07  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank …

  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.
  • Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank of America said (buy, DKK 1,320)
  • Carlsberg may upgrade its guidance of 5-10% organic EBIT growth, Danske said, estimating 11.5% organic EBIT growth for FY 2021
  • Asia momentum will continue, driven by China and reduced uncertainty in India, Danske said (buy, DKK 1,300)
  • However, BofA thinks an upgrade may be less likely this time, but the analysts don't see this as an issue and say a share buyback of up to DKK 2.5 billion for the second half of the year is a possibility
  • Carlsberg's valuation still looks attractive compared to Heineken, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,300)
  • SEB expects organic EBIT growth of 15% for the full year, significantly above Carlsberg's guidance of 5-10%


Carlsberg (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Carlsberg Expected to Raised Guidance as Asia Drives Growth, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Carlsberg is likely to raise its full-year guidance in its earnings report tomorrow as Asia drove growth in the second quarter, analysts said.Asia sales organic growth was likely 19% in Q2, 3 percentage points above pre-Covid levels, Bank …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained
Vestas Falls 2% as BofA Sees Margin Pressure from Raw Materials
Jyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Pandora Q2 Sales, Net Income Beat Consensus
Jyske Bank Falls 5% After Net Interest Income, Commission Income Miss Estimates
DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases
Bayer to Present Data from Cardiovascular Portfolio, Including Finerenone
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Deutschland ist größter Bierproduzent der EU
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Weltweiter Bierausstoß sinkt weit weniger stark als befürchtet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten