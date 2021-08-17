checkAd

Basic Energy Services Announces Asset Purchase Agreements with Axis Energy Services, Berry Corporation and Select Energy Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 16:18  |  38   |   |   

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into asset purchase agreements with each of Axis Energy Services Holdings, LLC (“Axis”), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry”), and Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) (“Select”) pursuant to which, if consummated:

  • Axis will acquire substantially all of the Company’s Well Servicing and Completion & Remedial segment assets outside of California.
  • Berry will acquire substantially all of the Company’s assets in California.
  • Select will acquire substantially all of the Company’s Water Logistics segment assets outside of California, including all of the assets of Agua Libre Midstream, LLC.

To facilitate the sales, Basic has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The transactions are being undertaken pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, with Axis, Berry and Select serving as the “stalking horse” bidders in the court-supervised sale process. Accordingly, the proposed transactions are subject to higher and better offers, among other conditions.

The Company remains focused on serving customers and fully expects to continue operating without interruption, including paying its employees, during the court-supervised process.

“We believe the asset purchase agreements will enable us to maximize the value of our businesses and create the best path forward for our customers, partners, employees and the communities we serve,” said Keith Schilling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Basic. “The Company has faced extraordinary challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we thank the Basic team for their ongoing hard work and dedication as we continue to provide our customers outstanding service, experienced crews and a wide range of safe and efficient production services.”

If other qualified bids are submitted during the court-supervised sale process, the Company will conduct an auction or auctions with the agreements with Axis, Berry and Select setting the floor for the auction processes.

Basic has received a commitment for $35.0 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from Guggenheim Credit Services, LLC. Upon court approval, this new financing, together with cash generated from the Company’s ongoing operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support the Company during the court-supervised process.

Seite 1 von 3
Basic Energy Services (New) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basic Energy Services Announces Asset Purchase Agreements with Axis Energy Services, Berry Corporation and Select Energy Services Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into asset purchase agreements with each of Axis Energy Services Holdings, LLC (“Axis”), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry”), and Select …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020