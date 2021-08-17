Basic Energy Services Announces Asset Purchase Agreements with Axis Energy Services, Berry Corporation and Select Energy Services

To facilitate the sales, Basic has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The transactions are being undertaken pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, with Axis, Berry and Select serving as the “stalking horse” bidders in the court-supervised sale process. Accordingly, the proposed transactions are subject to higher and better offers, among other conditions.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into asset purchase agreements with each of Axis Energy Services Holdings, LLC (“Axis”), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry”), and Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) (“Select”) pursuant to which, if consummated:

The Company remains focused on serving customers and fully expects to continue operating without interruption, including paying its employees, during the court-supervised process.

“We believe the asset purchase agreements will enable us to maximize the value of our businesses and create the best path forward for our customers, partners, employees and the communities we serve,” said Keith Schilling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Basic. “The Company has faced extraordinary challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we thank the Basic team for their ongoing hard work and dedication as we continue to provide our customers outstanding service, experienced crews and a wide range of safe and efficient production services.”

If other qualified bids are submitted during the court-supervised sale process, the Company will conduct an auction or auctions with the agreements with Axis, Berry and Select setting the floor for the auction processes.

Basic has received a commitment for $35.0 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from Guggenheim Credit Services, LLC. Upon court approval, this new financing, together with cash generated from the Company’s ongoing operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support the Company during the court-supervised process.