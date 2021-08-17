Cox Communications and Phunware Collaborate to Deliver a Premier Mobile Smart Hospital Solution

Cox Communications’ business division, Cox Business, an industry leader in broadband, internet of things and managed cloud services, is active in delivering connected health solutions that enhance the relationship between patients and caregivers. The collaboration with Phunware expands these capabilities.

“As the healthcare industry pursues a path of digital transformation, Cox will continue to create and deliver solutions that make this journey easier,” said George Valentine, Executive Director New Growth and Development at Cox Communications. “By collaborating with Phunware and leveraging their proven mobile software, we will be able to better support excellent patient experiences and outcomes, drive cost savings and more efficiently coordinate facility resources.”

Phunware’s Digital Front Door not only provides seamless access to key features and capabilities of the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform, but also enables seamless integrations with third-party vendors. This holistic, mobile-first approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions, while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a more cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for disparate locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of Location Based Services (LBS)

Prescription management

E-Visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff and vendor directory

Analytics

Patients and hospital visitors can benefit from Phunware’s wayfinding solution, which delivers real-time, turn-by-turn navigation to help ease stress and enhance the patient experience. This solution will help eliminate unnecessary staff interruptions to answer direction-related questions.