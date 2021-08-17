checkAd

XcelPlus International inks letter of intent to build plasma gasifiers for India landfill removal consortium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 16:21  |  21   |   |   

RENO, NV, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC PINK: XLPID) announced today that it has received a signed letter of intent to build plasma gasifiers for a landfill removal consortium based in India.

The letter of intent with the consortium is the first official agreement signed by XcelPlus International in the aftermath of the Mining Disrupt 2021 show the company attended in July.

"We have evaluated various processes and technologies to find one that checks all the boxes for us, from cost-effectiveness to downstream environmental impact,” stated Byron Young, President and CEO of Youngster, LLC. “The XcelPlus gasifier is the only one we have found to fit the bill. Our consortium, which currently holds four long-term concessions to process municipal solid waste, will need to acquire as many as 36 more of these gasifiers to convert the harmful waste from these landfills into beneficial forms of renewable energy."

Xcelplus International Chief Executive Officer Charles Robinson said more agreements are in the works.

“This agreement with the India landfill removal consortium underscores how XcelPlus International is truly an international company,” remarked Robinson. “Our plasma gasifiers are global in both their scope and their need. Their capability to be easily shipped anywhere, assembled remotely, and to gasify up to 50 tons of assorted waste streams per day makes them a tremendous asset in the battle against waste and pollution.”

For more information on XcelPlus International’s plasma gasifiers, please visit www.xcelplusint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as  “will,” “can,” “would,” “expected,” “achieving,” “intent,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to statements regarding or relating to completing any proposed business transactions including with the Indian landfill removal consortium, finalization of any agreements whether currently under consideration or otherwise, the scope of and need for our gasifiers, the success of our designs or re-designs, the capacity and portability of our designs and systems,  the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the future sales and distribution of our gasifiers, and the ability of our gasifiers to process waste materials into energy.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian Douglass
Chief Communications Officer
info@xcelplusint.com
346-348-4034





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XcelPlus International inks letter of intent to build plasma gasifiers for India landfill removal consortium RENO, NV, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC PINK: XLPID) announced today that it has received a signed letter of intent to build plasma gasifiers for a landfill removal consortium based in India. The letter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues
ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board