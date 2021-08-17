XcelPlus International inks letter of intent to build plasma gasifiers for India landfill removal consortium

The letter of intent with the consortium is the first official agreement signed by XcelPlus International in the aftermath of the Mining Disrupt 2021 show the company attended in July.

"We have evaluated various processes and technologies to find one that checks all the boxes for us, from cost-effectiveness to downstream environmental impact,” stated Byron Young, President and CEO of Youngster, LLC. “The XcelPlus gasifier is the only one we have found to fit the bill. Our consortium, which currently holds four long-term concessions to process municipal solid waste, will need to acquire as many as 36 more of these gasifiers to convert the harmful waste from these landfills into beneficial forms of renewable energy."

Xcelplus International Chief Executive Officer Charles Robinson said more agreements are in the works.

“This agreement with the India landfill removal consortium underscores how XcelPlus International is truly an international company,” remarked Robinson. “Our plasma gasifiers are global in both their scope and their need. Their capability to be easily shipped anywhere, assembled remotely, and to gasify up to 50 tons of assorted waste streams per day makes them a tremendous asset in the battle against waste and pollution.”

For more information on XcelPlus International’s plasma gasifiers, please visit www.xcelplusint.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will,” “can,” “would,” “expected,” “achieving,” “intent,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to statements regarding or relating to completing any proposed business transactions including with the Indian landfill removal consortium, finalization of any agreements whether currently under consideration or otherwise, the scope of and need for our gasifiers, the success of our designs or re-designs, the capacity and portability of our designs and systems, the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the future sales and distribution of our gasifiers, and the ability of our gasifiers to process waste materials into energy. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.