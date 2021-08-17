Jyske Bank Cut to Sell at Nordea After Top-Line Earnings Miss Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 16:17 | 21 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 16:17 | (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank was cut to sell from hold at Nordea after first-half net interest income and fee & commission income came in below estimates in today's earnings report.Jyske continues to lose market share in bank and mortgage lending, Nordea … (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank was cut to sell from hold at Nordea after first-half net interest income and fee & commission income came in below estimates in today's earnings report.Jyske continues to lose market share in bank and mortgage lending, Nordea … (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank was cut to sell from hold at Nordea after first-half net interest income and fee & commission income came in below estimates in today's earnings report.

Jyske continues to lose market share in bank and mortgage lending, Nordea said

The analysts added they were a lot less optimistic than Jyske on the potential for improved lending in the second half of 2021 and next year

The analysts added they were a lot less optimistic than Jyske on the potential for improved lending in the second half of 2021 and next year

Jyske Bank shares extended losses in the afternoon, falling more than 6% after Nordea's downgrade



