Jyske Bank Cut to Sell at Nordea After Top-Line Earnings Miss Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank was cut to sell from hold at Nordea after first-half net interest income and fee & commission income came in below estimates in today's earnings report.
- Jyske continues to lose market share in bank and mortgage lending, Nordea said
- The analysts added they were a lot less optimistic than Jyske on the potential for improved lending in the second half of 2021 and next year
- Jyske Bank shares extended losses in the afternoon, falling more than 6% after Nordea's downgrade
