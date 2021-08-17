checkAd

Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer

Citrus Fiber Demand for Personal Care Applications to Surge by 5% CAGR through 2031

The Fact.MR market survey on the citrus fibers market presents a detailed analysis of key developments across various segments including nature, grade, source, function, applications, and distribution channel. The study projects high applications of citrus fibers in personal care products.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for natural, plant-derived ingredients in food and personal care products is a chief growth driver in the global citrus fibers market. As per the study, citrus fiber market is poised to grow at approximately 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 500 Mn during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for glutton-free and vegan products in the food and beverage industry is propelling sales of citrus fibers. Negative health impacts observed due to increasing consumption of processed food are encouraging consumers to shift towards plant-based ingredients, further creating growth prospects in the citrus fibers market.

Besides this, clean ingredient lists in food and meat products are gaining significance among customers. Citrus fibers are effective alternatives to sodium triphosphate, which is boosting their inclusion in processed meat products.

Additionally, citrus fibers possess high fat-binding capacity and are beneficial for stabilizing emulsions. Owing to these factors, applications of citrus fibers in bakeries and confectionary are gaining traction, translating into a favorable growth trend in the near future.

Along with the food and beverage industry, citrus fibers are increasingly gaining significance in skincare and personal care products. These ingredients are rich in vitamin C, which is beneficial for improving skin tone, reducing dark spots, and target hyperpigmentation. The aforementioned factors are bolstering the adoption of orange and lemon citrus fibers in skincare products, resulting in increased sales of the same.

As per Fact.MR, with the increasing demand from food & beverage and personal care industries in the U.S., citrus fiber sales are anticipated to increase through 2031. Moreover, rising demand for vegan and plant-based products in the country will continue fostering sales of citrus fiber in the upcoming years.

"Surging cases of food-borne diseases due to artificial flavors and colors used in processed food will encourage adoption of natural citrus fibers. Considering this, sales of citrus fiber-based pharmaceuticals will increase, further augmenting growth in the market through 2031," says the Fact.MR analyst.

