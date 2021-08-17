checkAd

Paul Camp Named Head of New Global Treasury Management Group at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Paul Camp has been named head of Global Treasury Management. Most recently CEO of Treasury Services at BNY Mellon, he will join the company in November, and will dually report to Perry Pelos, CEO of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, and Jon Weiss, CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking.

Paul Camp (Photo: Wells Fargo)

This new role brings together Wells Fargo’s Treasury Management and Global Payment Solutions teams into one organization that provides global cash management and payments services. By combining these businesses, Wells Fargo will be able to leverage its capabilities more effectively to help clients manage their funds and process payments worldwide. As previously announced internally to Wells Fargo, Danny Peltz, a 31-year veteran of Wells Fargo and the current head of Treasury Management & Payment Solutions, will retire on Dec. 15.

“Over Paul’s 21-year career, he has experience at industry-leading global financial institutions and in technology startup environments, focused on delivering the best solutions for clients. He has a deep background in treasury management and payment solutions, which are strategic growth opportunities for the company,” said Pelos.

“Paul brings valuable expertise to this role where he will develop a strategy focused on growth and innovation, serving large, medium, and smaller businesses alike. We are excited to have him join later this year to lead our efforts to enhance products and services that are foundational to our client relationships,” said Weiss.

At BNY Mellon, Camp led an organization that offers global payments, trade services, cash management, and foreign exchange services in 36 countries. Before that, he served as the CFO, treasurer, and EVP of Financial Operations at Circle, a fintech focused on secure technology to use and store money. He’s also held senior-level roles in transaction services and cash management at both JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.

Paul holds a B.A. in classical studies from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. During his time at BNY Mellon, he was recognized for his work on diversity, equity, and inclusion issues and looks forward to continuing that work at Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

