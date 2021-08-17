Mayfair Gold Drills 63.59 g/t Gold over 5m including 200.89 g/t Gold over 1.5m at Fenn-Gib Expansion Zone

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “We are excited to report the highest gold grade intercepts recorded to date at Fenn-Gib. These results, combined with excellent results from the infill and expansion holes reported today, boost our confidence in the potential to upgrade Fenn-Gib’s resource estimate to plus 3 million ounces by the end of 2021.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“ Mayfair ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX-V: MFG; OTC: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce further drill results from the ongoing infill and expansion drill program at the Fenn-Gib project, located in the Timmins region of northeast Ontario. Infill drilling is focused on the western section of the Fenn-Gib deposit and expansion drilling is defining mineralization below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit, which strikes east-west over approx. 1.25 kilometers. The drill results reported below are part of the fully-funded 50,000-meter (m) Phase 1 drill program at the Fenn-Gib project. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by four drill rigs and 39 holes have been completed to date for a total of 27,879m.

Numerous historic drill holes in the upper portion of the Fenn-Gib deposit did not drill through the entire mineralized stratigraphy, with some holes ending in mineralization. The infill and expansion drill program within and below the current conceptual open-pit is identifying additional mineralization.

Highlights of Results

Infill drilling in hole FG21-152 at the western section of the deposit returned 192.3m at a grade of 1.28 g/t gold (Au) from a downhole depth of 13.2m, including 35.0m grading 3.59 g/t Au. Hole FG21-152 was drilled from the same collar location and above Hole FG21-155 that returned 241.1m at a grade of 1.67 g/t Au (news release June 29, 2021).

Expansion drilling in hole FG21-153 intersected 233.0m at a grade of 1.05 g/t Au from a downhole depth of 352.7m, including 25.5m at a grade of 4.70 g/t Au. This hole is testing for mineralization below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit.

The exceptional high-grade intercept of 63.59 g/t Au over 5.0m from hole FG21-165, including 200.89 g/t Au over 1.5m, is also from below the shallow central section of the current conceptual open pit. This intercept was at a downhole depth of 540.0m, which equates to approx. 400 vertical meters below surface.

Drill Results

The latest drill results are summarized in Table 1 below. Additional results will be released as they are received.

Table 1 - Fenn-Gib 2021 Infill and Expansion Zone Drill Results Summary

Hole Number From To Interval Gold Grade (m) (m) (m) (g/t) FG21-152* 13.2 205.5 192.3 1.28 including 50.0 85.0 35.0 3.59 and 113.0 130.0 17.0 1.39 and 134.0 145.0 11.0 1.43 and 153.0 161.0 8.0 1.84 ** 274.0 291.0 17.0 0.54 FG21-153* 352.7 585.7 233.0 1.05 including 450.0 534.0 84.0 1.83 including 508.5 534.0 25.5 4.70 FG21-165* 432.0 440.0 8.0 1.02 452.5 519.5 67.0 0.63 including 495.1 519.5 24.4 1.19 *** 540.0 545.0 5.0 63.59 including 540.0 541.5 1.5 200.89 and 543.0 544.0 1.0 14.06





* Additional assay results pending

** Inside Conceptual Pit in Footwall Volcanics outside Fenn-Gib Main Zone

***Below Fenn-Gib Main Zone

Plan and section maps, including the above drill holes, can be found at https://mayfairgold.ca/fenn-gib/#drillplanmap§ions.

QA/QC Controls



Mayfair employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Surface drilling was conducted by Major/Norex Drilling of Timmins, Ontario and was supervised by the Mayfair exploration team. Mayfair’s drill program includes descriptive logging and sampling of the drill core for analysis at Mayfair’s secure facility located in Matheson, Ontario. Sampled drill core intervals were sawn in half with a diamond blade saw. Half of the sampled core was left in the core box and the remaining half was bagged and sealed. Mayfair utilizes accredited laboratories, and the samples were transported by Mayfair personnel to the Actlabs laboratory in Timmins, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples. Drill intercepts cited do not necessarily represent true widths, unless otherwise noted.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

Qualified Person Statement

Mayfair Gold’s disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Howard Bird, P Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Mayfair’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

