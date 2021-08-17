Poda Announces Supply Agreement with Biodegradable Filter Manufacturer

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it

has entered into a supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with biodegradable

filter manufacturer Greenbutts, LLC ("Greenbutts").



Greenbutts has developed a natural filter technology that was created to provide

an alternative to the common non-biodegradable cellulose acetate cigarette

filter. Over the last ten years, the team at Greenbutts has worked to perfect a

natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food

grade fiber materials including flax, cotton, and manila hemp with no artificial

compounds or chemical residues. The unique blend of materials is designed to

allow for the same sensory experience and filter manufacturing run rates as

acetate filters. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes

and will degrade in compost within seven days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is

the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters.







contributes to a brighter future for all of our stakeholders. As CEO, I take

this responsibility very seriously and I am devoted to ensuring that Poda

delivers industry-leading performance on our core principles of strong

environmental management, responsible societal impacts, and robust corporate

governance. Pursuant to this commitment, I am very pleased to announce today

that Poda has entered into a Supply Agreement with Greenbutts, LLC, one of the

world's leading manufacturers of biodegradable cigarette filters."



"This Supply Agreement will provide the Company with access to 100%

biodegradable filters for use in our Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods. The inclusion of

Greenbutts' biodegradable filters into our already biodegradable and compostable

Poda Pods allows Poda the ability to offer a completely biodegradable and truly

compostable heat-not-burn product, something that has never been done in the

heat-not-burn tobacco market. This is an important aspect of our ongoing ESG

commitment and will provide the Company with several potential competitive

advantages over IQOS and other heat-not-burn products which use

non-biodegradable cellulose acetate filters. Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods with

Greenbutts filters deliver an exceptional user experience and further strengthen

the Company's commitment to our ESG principles. We are thrilled to have secured

this Supply Agreement."



Tadas Lisauskus, co-founder and CEO of Greenbutts, commented, "We have spent the

last ten years relentlessly pursuing the perfect biodegradable cigarette filter. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



