Poda Announces Supply Agreement with Biodegradable Filter Manufacturer
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.08.2021, 16:40 | 23 | 0 |
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it
has entered into a supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with biodegradable
filter manufacturer Greenbutts, LLC ("Greenbutts").
Greenbutts has developed a natural filter technology that was created to provide
an alternative to the common non-biodegradable cellulose acetate cigarette
filter. Over the last ten years, the team at Greenbutts has worked to perfect a
natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food
grade fiber materials including flax, cotton, and manila hemp with no artificial
compounds or chemical residues. The unique blend of materials is designed to
allow for the same sensory experience and filter manufacturing run rates as
acetate filters. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes
and will degrade in compost within seven days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is
the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters.
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it
has entered into a supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with biodegradable
filter manufacturer Greenbutts, LLC ("Greenbutts").
Greenbutts has developed a natural filter technology that was created to provide
an alternative to the common non-biodegradable cellulose acetate cigarette
filter. Over the last ten years, the team at Greenbutts has worked to perfect a
natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food
grade fiber materials including flax, cotton, and manila hemp with no artificial
compounds or chemical residues. The unique blend of materials is designed to
allow for the same sensory experience and filter manufacturing run rates as
acetate filters. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes
and will degrade in compost within seven days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is
the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters.
Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Poda is committed to ensuring that the Company
contributes to a brighter future for all of our stakeholders. As CEO, I take
this responsibility very seriously and I am devoted to ensuring that Poda
delivers industry-leading performance on our core principles of strong
environmental management, responsible societal impacts, and robust corporate
governance. Pursuant to this commitment, I am very pleased to announce today
that Poda has entered into a Supply Agreement with Greenbutts, LLC, one of the
world's leading manufacturers of biodegradable cigarette filters."
"This Supply Agreement will provide the Company with access to 100%
biodegradable filters for use in our Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods. The inclusion of
Greenbutts' biodegradable filters into our already biodegradable and compostable
Poda Pods allows Poda the ability to offer a completely biodegradable and truly
compostable heat-not-burn product, something that has never been done in the
heat-not-burn tobacco market. This is an important aspect of our ongoing ESG
commitment and will provide the Company with several potential competitive
advantages over IQOS and other heat-not-burn products which use
non-biodegradable cellulose acetate filters. Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods with
Greenbutts filters deliver an exceptional user experience and further strengthen
the Company's commitment to our ESG principles. We are thrilled to have secured
this Supply Agreement."
Tadas Lisauskus, co-founder and CEO of Greenbutts, commented, "We have spent the
last ten years relentlessly pursuing the perfect biodegradable cigarette filter.
contributes to a brighter future for all of our stakeholders. As CEO, I take
this responsibility very seriously and I am devoted to ensuring that Poda
delivers industry-leading performance on our core principles of strong
environmental management, responsible societal impacts, and robust corporate
governance. Pursuant to this commitment, I am very pleased to announce today
that Poda has entered into a Supply Agreement with Greenbutts, LLC, one of the
world's leading manufacturers of biodegradable cigarette filters."
"This Supply Agreement will provide the Company with access to 100%
biodegradable filters for use in our Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods. The inclusion of
Greenbutts' biodegradable filters into our already biodegradable and compostable
Poda Pods allows Poda the ability to offer a completely biodegradable and truly
compostable heat-not-burn product, something that has never been done in the
heat-not-burn tobacco market. This is an important aspect of our ongoing ESG
commitment and will provide the Company with several potential competitive
advantages over IQOS and other heat-not-burn products which use
non-biodegradable cellulose acetate filters. Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods with
Greenbutts filters deliver an exceptional user experience and further strengthen
the Company's commitment to our ESG principles. We are thrilled to have secured
this Supply Agreement."
Tadas Lisauskus, co-founder and CEO of Greenbutts, commented, "We have spent the
last ten years relentlessly pursuing the perfect biodegradable cigarette filter.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0