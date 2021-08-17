checkAd

PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord is likely to post significant organic growth as a group, but the performance of the Hearing division itself is a question mark, analysts said before earnings due on Thursday.GN is facing exceptionally weak comparisons in …

  • (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord is likely to post significant organic growth as a group, but the performance of the Hearing division itself is a question mark, analysts said before earnings due on Thursday.
  • GN is facing exceptionally weak comparisons in Hearing and strong ones in Audio, Bank of America said
  • GN is attractive because of structurally strong growth in Audio, but short-term it's impossible to predict how the shares will react on earnings day, BofA said (buy, DKK 648)
  • Investor sentiment may be downbeat before the earnings after peers reported fading momentum in the headset market, SEB said (buy, DKK 600)
  • GN trades at a discount to Demant and Sonova, and could close the gap if the Hearing division can show sustainable improvement: SEB
  • The group may show organic growth of 58%, driven mainly by the Audio division, where the growth potential remains under-appreciated, Nordea said (buy, DKK 740)
  • The Hearing unit may continue to underperform the underlying market, but we hope to see signs of improvement in channels such as Costco, Danske said (buy, DKK 625)


Disclaimer

