PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 16:32 | 23 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 16:32 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord is likely to post significant organic growth as a group, but the performance of the Hearing division itself is a question mark, analysts said before earnings due on Thursday.

GN is facing exceptionally weak comparisons in Hearing and strong ones in Audio, Bank of America said

GN is attractive because of structurally strong growth in Audio, but short-term it's impossible to predict how the shares will react on earnings day, BofA said (buy, DKK 648)

Investor sentiment may be downbeat before the earnings after peers reported fading momentum in the headset market, SEB said (buy, DKK 600)

GN trades at a discount to Demant and Sonova, and could close the gap if the Hearing division can show sustainable improvement: SEB

The group may show organic growth of 58%, driven mainly by the Audio division, where the growth potential remains under-appreciated, Nordea said (buy, DKK 740)

The Hearing unit may continue to underperform the underlying market, but we hope to see signs of improvement in channels such as Costco, Danske said (buy, DKK 625)



