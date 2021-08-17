checkAd

DGAP-News fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 16:43  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items

17.08.2021 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items

Munich, August 17, 2021. The shareholders of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment, approved all agenda items with a large majority at today's annual general meeting. The general meeting took place virtually, without physical presence of the shareholders.

The items on the agenda included the resolution on the discharge of the Management Board (approval: 99.99%) and the discharge of the Supervisory Board (approval: 99.99%). The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorize the Management Board to launch a stock option plan for up to 7,188,000 new shares (approval: 99.99%). The aim of this plan is to enable the Management Board and selected employees to participate in the long-term performance of the company. In addition, Rödl & Partner GmbH, Nuremberg, was elected as auditor for the annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2021 (approval: 99.99%). All other agenda items were also approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting.

Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "The confidence of our shareholders is particularly important to us during the development phase of the new MIA. In this respect, the high level of approval for all agenda items is a strong signal that we are headed in the right direction. A market launch in 2023 remains our goal and is very realistic. We are optimistic that we will soon be able to announce further progress in vehicle development."

About fox e-mobility AG
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility. 

For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.

Press contact
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email fox@kirchhoff.de

Contact
ir@fox-em.com


17.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Herzogspitalstraße 24
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1227137

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1227137  17.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227137&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetfox e-mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Die "neue" MIA - Kult e-Auto
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items 17.08.2021 / 16:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. fox e-mobility AG: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Manz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., geht Kooperation mit marktführendem Vertriebsunternehmen ein
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:43 UhrDGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG: Große Zustimmung zu allen Punkten der Tagesordnung auf der Hauptversammlung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-DD: fox e-mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
30.07.21DGAP-DD: fox e-mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: fox e-mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.07.21DGAP-DD: fox e-mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings