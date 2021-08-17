fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Annual General Meeting for all agenda items

Munich, August 17, 2021. The shareholders of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment, approved all agenda items with a large majority at today's annual general meeting. The general meeting took place virtually, without physical presence of the shareholders.



The items on the agenda included the resolution on the discharge of the Management Board (approval: 99.99%) and the discharge of the Supervisory Board (approval: 99.99%). The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorize the Management Board to launch a stock option plan for up to 7,188,000 new shares (approval: 99.99%). The aim of this plan is to enable the Management Board and selected employees to participate in the long-term performance of the company. In addition, Rödl & Partner GmbH, Nuremberg, was elected as auditor for the annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2021 (approval: 99.99%). All other agenda items were also approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting.



Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "The confidence of our shareholders is particularly important to us during the development phase of the new MIA. In this respect, the high level of approval for all agenda items is a strong signal that we are headed in the right direction. A market launch in 2023 remains our goal and is very realistic. We are optimistic that we will soon be able to announce further progress in vehicle development."



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



Press contact

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de



Contact

ir@fox-em.com

17.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: fox e-mobility AG Herzogspitalstraße 24 80331 München Germany Internet: www.fox-em.com ISIN: DE000A2NB551 WKN: A2NB55 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg EQS News ID: 1227137

End of News DGAP News Service

1227137 17.08.2021