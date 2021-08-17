checkAd

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC INND) CEO will be Presenting at 2 Investor Conferences on Aug. 18, 2021

InnerScope invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors,
analysts, and existing shareholders, to attend its real-time, interactive
presentation at two separate investor conferences starting at 
1 p.m. E.T., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, today announces its CEO Matthew Moore has been invited to present at two separate investor conferences on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Mr. Moore will be hosting the live online presentations and answering questions from the investment community and existing shareholders.

Mr. Moore’s presentations will include how InnerScope is well positioned within the new emerging market from the upcoming deregulation of the hearing aid market, which allows over-the-counter hearing aids to be sold in retail-store and pharmacies.

Mr. Moore’s live presentation will begin with:

The Emerging Growth Conference
  
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Pacific Time)

To access InnerScope’s live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486517&tp_key=3bd9735f ... 

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, and InnerScope will also release a link after the event.

Mr. Moore’s next presentation will be at:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42280

If anyone would like to book a 1-on-1 investor meeting with InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: INND) and watch Mr. Moore's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations and "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

