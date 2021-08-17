checkAd

Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary in First Month of Operations

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021   

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, InteractivePBI Agrochem Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive
PBI Agrochem Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the August 18th Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 15-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will be speaking at 11:45 am and will briefly expand on the Company's recent announcement that its new eco-friendly, agrochemical subsidiary (PBI Agrochem, Inc.) has received over $1,000,000 in purchase orders in its first month of operations. The presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A session. Presentation information is below:

DATE: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 (11:45 am EDT)
PRESENTATION: Video Webcast
REGISTER: Click Here to Register for the Conference

Highlights of Recent Press Release on Receipt of Over $1,000,000 in Orders by New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary in its First Month of Operations:

  • PBI announced the formation of PBI Agrochem, Inc. (new wholly owned agrochemical subsidiary) in July 2021
  • During the past month, PBI has been setting up a U.S. warehousing, processing, and product packaging facility
  • In July 2021, Company announced the purchase of over $500K of specialized proprietary bulk material
  • PBI has received orders for over $1,000,000 of eco-friendly agrochem pest control and growth stimulant products
  • Company expects the majority of the $1,000,000 in orders to ship in Q3 2021
  • The new Agrochem revenue will be additive to existing PBI core product revenue
  • PBI expects it will receive orders for additional 2021 product shipments over the coming weeks and months
  • Company believes revenue from new agrochem products will be significant and accretive, beginning in Q3 2021
  • PBI believes the combination of its Core and new Agrochem product lines will take it to profitability in 2022

About EmergingGrowth.com & the Emerging Growth Conference

