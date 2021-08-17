Gaming platform Zupee closes Series B funding at over $500 million valuation

New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - - Zupee is a leading innovator in online

skill-based gaming in India



- The company has seen over 5x increase in its valuation in 6 months



- Newly raised $30 million will be used to enable scaling with portfolio

expansion and deepening user reach





Zupee, a leading innovator in India's online skill-based gaming industry, hasannounced that it has raised $30 million at a pre-money valuation of $500million in Series B funding round. This round of funding has been co-led bySilicon Valley based WestCap Group (https://www.westcap.com/) and Tomales BayCapital, with participation from Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners.This round comes within 6 months after its Series A round at a $100 millionvaluation, which is more than 5x increase in the company's valuation. With totalfunds raised now at $49 million, Zupee is backed by some of the best in theindustry - WestCap Group, Matrix Partners India, Smile Group and Orios Partners.The company has an existing user base of over 10 million users. This new roundof funding will be used to enable scaling efforts through expanded productportfolio, deepening market reach and hiring global talent.Founded in 2018 by graduates of India's leading institution IIT Kanpur, DilsherSingh and Siddhant Saurabh, and incubated with funding from Smile Group, Zupeeinnovates by reengineering time-tested games and enabling them to enhance skill,joy and hope. The company's portfolio has innovative gaming formats of multiplepopular board games. The flagship gaming app hosts live trivia quiz tournamentsand has seen over 250 million gameplays.Dilsher Singh, Founder and CEO, Zupee, said, "Games inherently celebrate thejourney and nurture self-expression. That's what I am committed to building withZupee - an organization which enables people anywhere in the world to enhancetheir intrinsic happiness through games. We innovate to ensure our games providean intersection between skill and entertainment, enabling our users to earnwhile they play. We thank our investors for believing in our purpose andenabling us to progress on our journey to transforming it to reality. Ourjourney has just begun; 10 million happy users in India, billions more globallywe want to touch through our innovative games.""WestCap remains a key strategic investor and operating advisor to Zupee and weare increasing our interest again as part of this most recent funding round,"commented Laurence A. Tosi, Founder and Managing Partner of WestCap and earlyinvestor in Zupee. "Dilsher and his world class team have innovated some of themost compelling and widely used mobile games of skill in India. The enduringappeal of the Zupee games brings engagement, enjoyment and empowerment to thewidest audience of any gaming platform in the market. This funding will enablethe Zupee team to invest further in innovation, expand its suite of games andaggressively pursue international expansion. Zupee has exponentially acceleratedits growth over the last 12 months, making them one of the largest and fastestgrowing game companies globally."According to industry reports, the global online gaming industry is estimated togrow from $98 billion in 2020 to $272 billion in 2030. In 2020, the industry sawover 53 billion mobile gaming downloads worldwide, of which 17% came from India.By the end of this year itself, there will be 2.9 billion players worldwide.About Zupee:Zupee is an online skill-based gaming platform startup based in India that isfocused on innovating and creating games that engage, entertain and empowerusers.More information about the company and its founder is available athttps://www.zupee.global/About WestCap:The WestCap Group is a growth equity firm founded by Laurence A. Tosi, who,together with the WestCap team, has founded, capitalized, and operatedtech-enabled, asset-light marketplaces for over 20 years. With over $4 billionof assets under management, WestCap has made notable investments in technologybusinesses such as Airbnb, StubHub, iPreo, Skillz, Sonder, Addepar, Hopper,iCapital and Bolt. To learn more about WestCap, please visit: www.WestCap.com(http://www.westcap.com/)Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596084/Dilsher_Singh_Zupee.jpgContact:Vikas Kumar+91-9811054648vikas.kumar@zupee.inHimani Rautela9711306576himani.rautela@zupee.inAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158013/4996418OTS: Zupee