Gaming platform Zupee closes Series B funding at over $500 million valuation

New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - - Zupee is a leading innovator in online
skill-based gaming in India

- The company has seen over 5x increase in its valuation in 6 months

- Newly raised $30 million will be used to enable scaling with portfolio
expansion and deepening user reach

Zupee, a leading innovator in India's online skill-based gaming industry, has
announced that it has raised $30 million at a pre-money valuation of $500
million in Series B funding round. This round of funding has been co-led by
Silicon Valley based WestCap Group (https://www.westcap.com/) and Tomales Bay
Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners.

This round comes within 6 months after its Series A round at a $100 million
valuation, which is more than 5x increase in the company's valuation. With total
funds raised now at $49 million, Zupee is backed by some of the best in the
industry - WestCap Group, Matrix Partners India, Smile Group and Orios Partners.
The company has an existing user base of over 10 million users. This new round
of funding will be used to enable scaling efforts through expanded product
portfolio, deepening market reach and hiring global talent.

Founded in 2018 by graduates of India's leading institution IIT Kanpur, Dilsher
Singh and Siddhant Saurabh, and incubated with funding from Smile Group, Zupee
innovates by reengineering time-tested games and enabling them to enhance skill,
joy and hope. The company's portfolio has innovative gaming formats of multiple
popular board games. The flagship gaming app hosts live trivia quiz tournaments
and has seen over 250 million gameplays.

Dilsher Singh, Founder and CEO, Zupee, said, "Games inherently celebrate the
journey and nurture self-expression. That's what I am committed to building with
Zupee - an organization which enables people anywhere in the world to enhance
their intrinsic happiness through games. We innovate to ensure our games provide
an intersection between skill and entertainment, enabling our users to earn
while they play. We thank our investors for believing in our purpose and
enabling us to progress on our journey to transforming it to reality. Our
journey has just begun; 10 million happy users in India, billions more globally
we want to touch through our innovative games."

"WestCap remains a key strategic investor and operating advisor to Zupee and we
are increasing our interest again as part of this most recent funding round,"
commented Laurence A. Tosi, Founder and Managing Partner of WestCap and early
investor in Zupee. "Dilsher and his world class team have innovated some of the
most compelling and widely used mobile games of skill in India. The enduring
appeal of the Zupee games brings engagement, enjoyment and empowerment to the
widest audience of any gaming platform in the market. This funding will enable
the Zupee team to invest further in innovation, expand its suite of games and
aggressively pursue international expansion. Zupee has exponentially accelerated
its growth over the last 12 months, making them one of the largest and fastest
growing game companies globally."

According to industry reports, the global online gaming industry is estimated to
grow from $98 billion in 2020 to $272 billion in 2030. In 2020, the industry saw
over 53 billion mobile gaming downloads worldwide, of which 17% came from India.
By the end of this year itself, there will be 2.9 billion players worldwide.

About Zupee:

Zupee is an online skill-based gaming platform startup based in India that is
focused on innovating and creating games that engage, entertain and empower
users.

More information about the company and its founder is available at
https://www.zupee.global/

About WestCap:

The WestCap Group is a growth equity firm founded by Laurence A. Tosi, who,
together with the WestCap team, has founded, capitalized, and operated
tech-enabled, asset-light marketplaces for over 20 years. With over $4 billion
of assets under management, WestCap has made notable investments in technology
businesses such as Airbnb, StubHub, iPreo, Skillz, Sonder, Addepar, Hopper,
iCapital and Bolt. To learn more about WestCap, please visit: www.WestCap.com
(http://www.westcap.com/)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596084/Dilsher_Singh_Zupee.jpg

Contact:

Vikas Kumar
+91-9811054648
vikas.kumar@zupee.in
Himani Rautela
9711306576
himani.rautela@zupee.in

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158013/4996418
OTS: Zupee



