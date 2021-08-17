Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR) MAX Automation: Shareholder applies for court order for special audit and appointment of special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter MAX Automation: Shareholder applies for court order for special audit and appointment of special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG 17-Aug-2021 / 16:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Duesseldorf, 17 August 2021 - MAX Automation SE was today served by the Duesseldorf Regional Court with the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG. The subject of the special audit is to be the acquisition of the AIM Group by the Company in 2013. A motion submitted by the shareholders Schulze and LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH, Stuttgart, was rejected by a majority at the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021.

The action for admissibility of action pursuant to Section 148 AktG with corresponding content announced by shareholder Schulze in 2019 was ultimately not carried out by him.

MAX Automation SE and its Supervisory Board will also oppose the application for a court order for a special audit and appointment of a special auditor in the appropriate manner.



Contact:

Katja Redweik

Head of Corporate Development/IR

MAX Automation SE

Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144

katja.redweik@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30

sh@crossalliance.de

17-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: MAX Automation SE Breite Straße 29-31 40213 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0 Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11 E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com Internet: www.maxautomation.com ISIN: DE000A2DA588 WKN: A2DA58 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX EQS News ID: 1227135

End of Announcement DGAP News Service