Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series

Wells Fargo is collaborating with award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom, Jr. to present the “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series, featuring four films that shine a spotlight on the resiliency of racially and ethnically diverse small business owners during the pandemic. The four featured businesses — Le Printemps , a floral shop in Washington, D.C.; Tay Ho , a Vietnamese restaurant in Oakland, California; Gibson School of Music and Arts , an artistic learning center in Philadelphia; and Dulan’s , a Los Angeles-based soul food eatery — represent the millions of small businesses that had to pivot in order to survive one of the largest economic downturns in history. The series of short films premieres today, now streaming at www.wellsfargo.com/together .

(Wells Fargo photo): Gibson School of Music and Arts

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact that small businesses have made on helping local communities this past year. I’m thrilled to collaborate with Wells Fargo to share the stories, made by four diverse filmmakers, of some exceptional small business owners who made their way through the pandemic with passion, resiliency, and dedication — and to help other business owners connect with resources and information to help them not only survive, but thrive,” said Leslie Odom, Jr.

The “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series is part of Wells Fargo’s continued commitment to offer small business owners access to resources — including financial grants and loans available from nonprofits and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) via the Open for Business Fund. The fund is a roughly $420 million small business recovery effort including racially and ethnically diverse entrepreneurs hardest hit by the pandemic.

Diverse voices in film meet diverse small business stories

The pandemic forced Tay Ho owner Denise Huynh to pivot her business model quickly, yet she still gave back to her local community during these tough times. Filmmaker Rafael Gomez, of Diptongo Media Group, captured the story. “I was inspired by the unique anecdotes and magical moments that propelled Tay Ho through challenging times,” said Gomez. “Denise did it all and had an unwavering commitment to frontline workers.”