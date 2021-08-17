checkAd

Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 17:00  |  62   |   |   

Wells Fargo is collaborating with award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom, Jr. to present the “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series, featuring four films that shine a spotlight on the resiliency of racially and ethnically diverse small business owners during the pandemic. The four featured businesses — Le Printemps, a floral shop in Washington, D.C.; Tay Ho, a Vietnamese restaurant in Oakland, California; Gibson School of Music and Arts, an artistic learning center in Philadelphia; and Dulan’s, a Los Angeles-based soul food eatery — represent the millions of small businesses that had to pivot in order to survive one of the largest economic downturns in history. The series of short films premieres today, now streaming at www.wellsfargo.com/together.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005696/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Long
Basispreis 45,60€
Hebel 13,42
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 54,29€
Hebel 9,99
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Wells Fargo photo): Gibson School of Music and Arts

(Wells Fargo photo): Gibson School of Music and Arts

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact that small businesses have made on helping local communities this past year. I’m thrilled to collaborate with Wells Fargo to share the stories, made by four diverse filmmakers, of some exceptional small business owners who made their way through the pandemic with passion, resiliency, and dedication — and to help other business owners connect with resources and information to help them not only survive, but thrive,” said Leslie Odom, Jr.

The “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series is part of Wells Fargo’s continued commitment to offer small business owners access to resources — including financial grants and loans available from nonprofits and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) via the Open for Business Fund. The fund is a roughly $420 million small business recovery effort including racially and ethnically diverse entrepreneurs hardest hit by the pandemic.

Diverse voices in film meet diverse small business stories

The pandemic forced Tay Ho owner Denise Huynh to pivot her business model quickly, yet she still gave back to her local community during these tough times. Filmmaker Rafael Gomez, of Diptongo Media Group, captured the story. “I was inspired by the unique anecdotes and magical moments that propelled Tay Ho through challenging times,” said Gomez. “Denise did it all and had an unwavering commitment to frontline workers.”

Seite 1 von 3
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series Wells Fargo is collaborating with award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom, Jr. to present the “We Made a Way” Summer Short Film Series, featuring four films that shine a spotlight on the resiliency of racially and ethnically diverse small …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Maryland and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:30 UhrPaul Camp Named Head of New Global Treasury Management Group at Wells Fargo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03:44 UhrResults of Special Shareholder Meetings of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Wells Fargo Chairman Charles H. Noski to Retire; Board of Directors Elects Steven D. Black Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starke Jobdaten treiben Dow und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21Aktien New York: Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht treibt Dow und S&P auf Rekordhochs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow und S&P nach Jobdaten mit Rekorden - Nasdaq tiefer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: US-Banken nach Jobbericht gefragt - Debatte um Geldpolitik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Award-Winning Wells Fargo Website Helps Support Small Businesses Through the Pandemic and Beyond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Wells Fargo & Company Announces Full Redemptions of its Series O and Series X Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten