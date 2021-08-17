Toll Brothers Opens New Active-Adult Community in Ambler, Montgomery County

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Regency at Waterside , a gated 55+ active-adult master planned community featuring luxury single-family homes, carriage-style townhomes, an exclusive clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Regency at Waterside, located in Ambler, is situated among 227 acres of lush landscape. The sales center located at 1176 Limekiln Pike is now open, and sales consultants are onsite to assist interested home buyers.

Regency at Waterside, Montgomery County’s Ultimate Resort-Style Living Destination for 55+ Active Adults, is Now Open for Sale

At Regency at Waterside, buyers can select from 23 all-new one- and two-story home designs with spacious first-floor primary suites in most home designs, modern open-concept layouts with single-story living options, and luxury high-end finishes. The community offers four unique collections:

Toll Brothers gives buyers the opportunity to personalize their dream home by choosing hardwood flooring, designer lights, kitchen cabinetry and counters, interior moldings, security and home automation, and more at the spectacular 11,000 square-foot, award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Blue Bell, Pa.

“Regency at Waterside is the epitome of luxury and lifestyle in the heart of suburban Philadelphia,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania North. “It’s the destination for home buyers seeking a 55+ active-adult communtiy with luxurious home designs, resort-style living and state-of-the-art amenities including a stunning clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools.”