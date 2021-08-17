Toll Brothers Opens New Active-Adult Community in Ambler, Montgomery County
Regency at Waterside, Montgomery County’s Ultimate Resort-Style Living Destination for 55+ Active Adults, is Now Open for Sale
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Regency at Waterside, a gated 55+ active-adult master planned community featuring luxury single-family homes, carriage-style townhomes, an exclusive clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Regency at Waterside, located in Ambler, is situated among 227 acres of lush landscape. The sales center located at 1176 Limekiln Pike is now open, and sales consultants are onsite to assist interested home buyers.
At Regency at Waterside, buyers can select from 23 all-new one- and two-story home designs with spacious first-floor primary suites in most home designs, modern open-concept layouts with single-story living options, and luxury high-end finishes. The community offers four unique collections:
- The Liberty Collection, an enclave of home sites positioned in a secluded section of the community, offers six brand-new carriage-style home designs. The two-story home designs, all with first-floor primary bedroom suites, start at 1,950 square feet and have 2-3 bedrooms with 2-3 bathrooms.
- The Endeavor Collection, located close to the community’s state-of-the-art clubhouse, offers seven brand-new carriage-style home designs, including some with elevators. The home designs have two stories, 2-3 bedrooms and range from 2,200 to 2,910 square feet.
- The Providence Collection offers beautifully appointed single-family homes with first-floor primary bedroom suites. There are five home designs ranging from 1,725 to 2,540 square feet with 2-4 bedrooms and 2-4 bathrooms.
- The Union Collection circles around the community’s scenic water features and offers spacious single-family home designs ranging from 2,200 to 3160 square feet. There are five home design options, most with first-floor primary bedroom suites, 2-3 bedrooms, and 2-4 bathrooms.
Toll Brothers gives buyers the opportunity to personalize their dream home by choosing hardwood flooring, designer lights, kitchen cabinetry and counters, interior moldings, security and home automation, and more at the spectacular 11,000 square-foot, award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Blue Bell, Pa.
“Regency at Waterside is the epitome of luxury and lifestyle in the heart of suburban Philadelphia,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania North. “It’s the destination for home buyers seeking a 55+ active-adult communtiy with luxurious home designs, resort-style living and state-of-the-art amenities including a stunning clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools.”
