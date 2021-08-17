checkAd

TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce selection of the …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce selection of the Kubota D722 diesel engine after significant engineering and supply chain review, for their innovative eTower product line and upcoming unannounced product launches. Based on initial interest from customers, Triad Pro Innovators has placed an initial order to purchase a maximum allowed initial 25 units and expects to place additional maximum allowed orders in the near future.

"After months of review, the product team has selected the Kubota D722 due to its proven performance history in cold weather and meeting our rigid efficiency standards meeting our goals of an 80% reduction in diesel consumption. Given our current order book, expected follow-on, and new orders, we placed an order for 25 units (current order limit) and expect to order a significant number more soon," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "The eTower is practically selling itself, due to its superior performance in cold weather and significant reduction in diesel usage and maintenance. We expect to expand our order in the near future to take into account large 2021 and 2022 orders."

The Kubato engine and Triad eCell combo will also form the basis for another product developed after discussions with end customers, such as Frontier Power Products. This product is expected to be announced soon.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years through partners like Frontier Power Products.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

