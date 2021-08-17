TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce selection of the …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce selection of the Kubota D722 diesel engine after significant engineering and supply chain review, for their innovative eTower product line and upcoming unannounced product launches. Based on initial interest from customers, Triad Pro Innovators has placed an initial order to purchase a maximum allowed initial 25 units and expects to place additional maximum allowed orders in the near future. "After months of review, the product team has selected the Kubota D722 due to its proven performance history in cold weather and meeting our rigid efficiency standards meeting our goals of an 80% reduction in diesel consumption. Given our current order book, expected follow-on, and new orders, we placed an order for 25 units (current order limit) and expect to order a significant number more soon," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "The eTower is practically selling itself, due to its superior performance in cold weather and significant reduction in diesel usage and maintenance. We expect to expand our order in the near future to take into account large 2021 and 2022 orders."