Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive Marketing and Business Experience to the Company and its Shareholders to Continue the Implementation of YourSocialOffers.com (YSO).

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pennexx's (OTCMKTS:PNNX) powerhouse advisory board discussed continued implementation and growth plans for https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO).Pennexx hosted this valuable workshop with our newly …

Mr. Tom Coba has a compelling leadership record that expands into the financial sector currently serving as President/CEO of two brands in the business broker industry, one is a franchise operation in 38 states and Canada Tom was former President/CEO of 5 service brands with $2.6B Franchise Services Group of the ServiceMaster company. Mr. Coba was the Chief Operations Officer globally for the Subway brand. Prior to Subway Tom was Vice President of Dunkin Brands with responsibilities for the Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins and Togo's brands in North America. Mr. Coba has a BS from Tufts University.

Mr. Coba stated, "It's exciting to be part of such a very talented and experienced Advisory Team with decades of "Big Brand experience" as we plan for Your Social Offers (YSO) to grow and begin a very large-scale launch throughout the USA. YSO can scale in minutes to millions of users enjoying the benefits of the digital platform and the attractive consumer offerings. At the same time, tens of thousands of merchants will see benefits to their businesses from more customer transactions."

Mr. Jeff Moody is a visionary, high performance leader with 35+ years of diverse business experience in general management, domestic and international operations, and marketing and product management. Past positions include C.E.O. Rita's Italian Ice, C.E.O. Subway Franchise Advertising Fund Trust; Chairman, CEO of Metromedia Restaurant Group; President of KFC; V.P. Marketing, GE Appliances; and Sr. V.P. Operations of PepsiCo Restaurants International. Mr. Moody has a BA Amherst College. with Beta Kappa distinction.

Mr. Brian Jennings is a seasoned marketing professional with over 40 years of marketing /agency experience. His experience includes both client and agency side along with both domestic and international experience. Mr. Jennings was Division Manager for a National Food Chain for all areas east of the Mississippi River working with Franchisors, Franchisees and corporate stakeholders along with advertising agencies instrumental in all phases of local market planning.