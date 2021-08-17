checkAd

Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Announces Monthly Operations Update for July 2021.

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / The Company is pleased to provide a monthly update of its operations to shareholders as management has been focused on operational improvements, R&D, and growth opportunities. Sales figures will be announced quarterly and separately when the Company files its 10Q for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Safety and Environmental

All Company operations reported zero lost time or serious injury accidents during the month of July.

There were zero environmental spills, discharges, or incidents during the month of July.

July Production

Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") tons of zeolite

Mined 861 tons

Shipped 1042 tons

Madero Smelter - 42,500 pounds of antimony trioxide shipped to Thompson Falls.

Operations Upgrades

BRZ - Installation of the new impact mill and modifications to the dust collection bag houses were completed at the Preston, Idaho plant under the on-site direction. Plant production was lower than normal in July due to downtime during the installation and modifications to these production components. Fine tuning of these installations is continuing and is expected to lead to an overall increase in production levels going forward. However, productivity of the plant will need to be gradually ramped up from present levels as shake down and fine tuning continues and as staff training and familiarity with the new equipment increases. The Company is also undertaking a review of the existing mining equipment capability to meet the anticipated production increases.

New uses and increased awareness of several of the recognized uses of zeolite are becoming known. This is especially apparent in the advanced treatment requirements for mine discharge water and in the removal of naturally occurring radioactive isotopes in otherwise potable drinking water sources.

Madero - The team at Madero continued scheduled operations while also engaged in process modifications and test-work towards the upgrading of the quality of Madero production of antimony trioxide. Success in this endeavor would enable the direct shipping of a portion of Madero production to customers. This would provide savings on trucking to, and reprocessing of Madero product at the Thompson Falls operations. Infrastructure updates and modifications of furnacing procedures designed to decrease costs continue.

