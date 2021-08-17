heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX, is pleased to announce the pursuit of listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in conjunction with contemplated split-off efforts …

heliosDX feels that the endeavor to list on the TSX-V further enhances the company's credibility within the public forum while increasing shareholder value for both Rushnet and the future heliosDX publicly traded entity.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) , ("the Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX, is pleased to announce the pursuit of listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in conjunction with contemplated split-off efforts currently underway in the US. TSXV is the venture affiliate of the Toronto Stock Exchange. We are in the early stages of this effort but, to that end, have engaged qualified counsel to proceed with such "uplisting."

The benefits of the listing we will be pursuing, if successful, should allow heliosDX to:

Provide additional liquidity to be used towards funding of future acquisitions and growth;

Enhances heliosDX ability to reach our future target of $50 million in annual revenue by EOY 2023;

Continued growth and exposure in the public sector in the U.S., Canadian and, in due course, world markets; and

We also believe that increased liquidity will follow assuming (as we do) that heliosDX is accepted and listed on TSX-V.

In the immediate future, heliosDX will be reviewing and completing all TSX-V listing requirements. This process started the week of August 9, 2021. We will update this process as events permit.

Admittedly, the process for heliosDX in the United States has taken a bit longer than expected to become a fully reporting (and audited) standalone publicly traded entity. There have been a few unexpected hurdles we've had to overcome. The good news is that we believe we've overcome the hurdles and the process moves forward. Upon completion of the SEC-qualified split-off, the RushNet, Inc. shareholders will maintain significant value in heliosDX through an enhanced dividend and it considers uplisting in the United States as well..

Mr. Ashley Sweat, CEO of heliosDX and RushNet respectively, says, "I could not be more pleased with the progress we've made in under 6 months. We have acted quickly and decisively, and the accomplishments stand for themselves in our in process roadmap thus far".

Completed:

Even with the vigorous efforts and time to restructure to bring heliosDX to the public market, we have still continued our significant growth MoM, QoQ, and YoY. Specifically, heliosDX had annual revenues in 2019 of $2,600,000; revenues in 2020 of $4,290,000; and, in 2021, we expect our revenues to exceed $6,000,000. This has occurred, we believe, because we remain focused on our core business, while expanding to new testing methodologies. This is a direct correlation to setting new revenue benchmarks for three consecutive quarters.