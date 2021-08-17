checkAd

DGAP-News Fiven ASA: Publication of a Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 17:30  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Fiven ASA: Publication of a Prospectus

17.08.2021 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, 17th August 2021

 

Fiven ASA publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Fiven ASA (the "Company") has issued a senior secured bond loan in an initial amount of EUR 70,000,000 within a total framework amount of EUR 125,000,000, on the Nordic bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 6.85 per cent. per annum and matures 21 June 2024.

The Company has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (fiven.com).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9355I_1-2021-8-17.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 17 August 2021.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1227155  17.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227155&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fiven ASA: Publication of a Prospectus DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Fiven ASA: Publication of a Prospectus 17.08.2021 / 17:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Stockholm, 17th August 2021   Fiven ASA publishes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., geht Kooperation mit marktführendem Vertriebsunternehmen ein
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Manz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement