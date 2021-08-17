Confluent Launches Q3 ʼ21 Release, Making It Easier Than Ever for Any Organization to Set Data in Motion

With the rise of digital native companies, everyone expects real-time, in-the-moment experiences—from the way businesses operate behind the scenes to the way people complete everyday tasks like banking and grocery shopping. But too often, the data needed to fuel applications for this new paradigm cannot keep up. Existing data architectures were designed for data at rest, so they simply aren’t equipped for continuous, real-time flows of data.

Confluent, Inc. , the platform to set data in motion, today announced the Confluent Q3 ʼ21 Release. This is Confluent’s first quarterly release, and it features developments that help organizations reliably share data between different environments, seamlessly integrate with business-critical applications, and cost-effectively store data needed for next-generation, digital customer experiences and data-driven backend operations.

“At the incredible pace of innovation happening in every industry, ubiquitous access to data in real time is now more crucial than ever,” said Ganesh Srinivasan, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Confluent. “The Confluent Q3 ʼ21 Release helps companies harness data as it’s generated across more business applications and cloud environments at global scale to build a reliable, central nervous system for data in motion.”

Introducing the Confluent Q3 ʼ21 Release

With every quarterly release, Confluent will announce new capabilities for data in motion and Apache Kafka that reflect the investments it’s making to deliver a platform that is cloud-native, complete, and available everywhere. The Confluent Q3 ʼ21 release aims to help organizations break data silos, reliably share data between different environments, and simplify how organizations use data to react, respond, and adapt in real time.

Everywhere: Cluster Linking adds new data mirroring experience for near-real-time disaster recovery

“In order to meet new architectural requirements and reduce costs, we needed a solution for migrating data and existing workloads to a new Kafka cluster,” said Zen Yui, Data Engineering Manager, Namely. “We completed this migration quickly and easily using Confluent’s Cluster Linking. With perfectly mirrored topic data/metadata replication, offset preservation, and support for non-Java consumers, the migration was even more simple than we expected.”