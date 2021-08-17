checkAd

Recharge Resources Options Nickel Cobalt Project From West Mining

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with West Mining Corp. (“WEST” - CSE) (“West Mining”) whereby the Company may acquire a 75% interest in the Cobalt-Nickel Kagoot Brook project a 4,233-hectare area located in the Bathurst mining camp, New Brunswick, Canada (the “Project”).  

Excerpts from a September 21, 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report authored by Peter Dadson B.Sc., P.Geo. detail the following information: Historical work on the Kagoot Brook property was largely driven by the results received from a 1981 Geological Survey Branch, New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources stream and spring sediment surveys. The results of the survey returned significantly elevated and anomalous cobalt in silts from both tributaries with values varying from 63ppm to 1,316ppm Cobalt. The results of the survey spurred multiple, multi-faceted exploration campaigns through the 1980s and 1990s. 

In 2018 Explorex Resources Inc. re-processed the 1986-1987 fixed wing airborne magnetic survey data covering the property. The 3D modelling indicated the Kagoot Brook claims are underlain by a synformal fold structure with a fold axis trending near east-west.  In December 2018 magnetic and VLF-EM surveys were completed along widely spaced selected logging road access trails. In July and September 2018, a silt sampling program was completed along the two anomalous creeks to confirm the existence and location of the historical silt sample results. A total of 51 silt samples were collected and confirmed the historical results with cobalt values to 3,190ppm Cobalt. The silt sampling program identified a clear and well defined up stream cut-off to the anomalous cobalt silt values. In December 2018, a two-hole NQ oriented core drill program was completed totalling 501m. The program was designed to test the underlying stratigraphy for the possible source of the anomalous stream sediment silt values. The structural data collected from the oriented core suggests that each drill hole may have been collared on opposing limbs of a tight synformal fold structure. Best results 79ppm Cobalt from the two-hole drill program returned. The author concludes that the property merits further exploration.

