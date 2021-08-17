Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects
Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 17 August 2021 at 18:30
Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects
Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:
In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.
The previous guidance of the company was:
In 2021, turnover and EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2020.
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For further information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Plc
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO,
tel. +46 7631 584 22,
magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global
Attachment
0 Kommentare