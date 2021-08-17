checkAd

Meritage Announces Increased Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 17:33  |  30   |   |   

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), the nation’s premier franchise operator, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a special quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The special dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

The Company recently reported record second quarter financial results and a new accretive $302.8 million senior credit facility which will provide significant future cash flow benefits to the Company including, but not limited to, a decrease in base pricing of 40 basis points, increased amortization to 12 years and a SWAP rate of 0.998%.

“Today’s dividend of $0.08 compares to $0.00 for the same period last year, as last year we were dealing with many COVID-19 unknowns. Our targeted full-year common share dividend of $0.32 ($0.08 per quarter) compares to $0.14 last year and is consistent with our long-standing shareholder goal to provide dividend growth commensurate with earnings growth,” stated Robert Schermer, Jr., CEO.

“As noted above, our recently expanded credit facility and improved operating system investments support management’s ability to meet the Company’s five-year plan of achieving $1 billion in revenue by year-end 2026. The plan includes 400 Wendy’s, in-house brand development and the addition of a new QSR franchise brand,” added Schermer.

Full-Year Outlook: 2021

  • Sales growth of +10% to 15%
  • Earnings from Operations growth of +20% to 30%
  • Net Earnings growth of +20% to 30%
  • EBITDA growth of +15% to 20%
  • Dividend growth +100% to 125%

Meritage continues to distinguish itself as a national leader and innovator in the quick service and new restaurant segments, striving for best-in-class results through a performance-based culture committed to operational excellence, real estate development and strategic acquisitions.

About the Company

Meritage Hospitality Group is the nation’s premier franchise operator, with 345 restaurants in operation located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Meritage is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operating with a workforce of approximately 11,000 employees. The Company has approximately 9.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The Company’s public filings can be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com, under the stock symbol MHGU, or the Company’s website www.meritagehospitality.com.

The Company’s current and publicly available information pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-11 and FINRA Rule 6432 can be found at www.otcmarkets.com, under the stock symbol MHGU/Disclosures or the Company’s website, www.meritagehospitality.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Certain information in this new release, particularly information regarding future economic performance and finances, and plans, expectations and objectives of management, constitutes forward-looking statements. Factors set forth in our Safe Harbor Statement, in addition to other possible factors not listed, could affect the Company’s actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please review the Company’s Safe Harbor Statement at http://www.meritagehospitality.com.

CONTACT: Robert E. Schermer, Jr., CEO
Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.
(616) 776-2600





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meritage Announces Increased Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), the nation’s premier franchise operator, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a special quarterly dividend of $0.08 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues
ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report
AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board