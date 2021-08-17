Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at August 17, 2021

A diverse portfolio of over 20+ companies from around the world in key sectors: Digital Health, Gaming, Esports, Crypto, AR/VR, the Creator Economy, Cybersecurity and Green Tech





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, is pleased to provide a corporate update from June 1, 2021 through to August 16, 2021.

“2021 has been a year of continued growth and new opportunities for Victory Square.” Said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO. “We’ve seen the significant growth of FansUnite, the public listing of GameOn Technologies and now the upcoming listing of Immersive Technologies later this month. Our balance sheet has never been stronger and our team is laser focused on unlocking value from the existing portfolio, and building a pipeline of new opportunities thru strategic investment and acquisitions.”

June