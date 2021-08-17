checkAd

Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at August 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 17:34  |  47   |   |   

  • A diverse portfolio of over 20+ companies from around the world in key sectors: Digital Health, Gaming, Esports, Crypto, AR/VR, the Creator Economy, Cybersecurity and Green Tech

  • High quality deal flow is generated via established relationships with over 80 incubators around the world

  • Healthy balance sheet - 5 consecutive quarters of positive net income and earnings per share

  • Record Net Income of $16,313,216 and positive earnings per share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020

  • Issued a Special Common Share Dividend of its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) earlier in the year

  • Declared a Special Common Share Dividend of its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba Immersive Tech)
    (Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 will be entitled to receive the first tranche dividend of Immersive shares)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, is pleased to provide a corporate update from June 1, 2021 through to August 16, 2021.

“2021 has been a year of continued growth and new opportunities for Victory Square.” Said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO. “We’ve seen the significant growth of FansUnite, the public listing of GameOn Technologies and now the upcoming listing of Immersive Technologies later this month. Our balance sheet has never been stronger and our team is laser focused on unlocking value from the existing portfolio, and building a pipeline of new opportunities thru strategic investment and acquisitions.”

June

  • Victory Square reported a record fifth consecutive quarter with positive net income and earnings per share. Find out more here.

  • GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE:GET) officially began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on June 1st.

  • Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Investment in Renewable Energy Company – Stardust Solar. Find out more here.

  • Immersive Tech announced the appointment of Alvin Wang Graylin to its Board of Directors. He currently serves as the China President of HTC Corporation, managing all aspects of HTC’s business in the China Region. Find out more here.
    Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at August 17, 2021 A diverse portfolio of over 20+ companies from around the world in key sectors: Digital Health, Gaming, Esports, Crypto, AR/VR, the Creator Economy, Cybersecurity and Green TechHigh quality deal flow is generated via established relationships with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues
ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report
AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board