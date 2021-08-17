checkAd

COMCAST NAMES JOHN KELLER SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE MOUNTAIN WEST REGION

Comcast today announced John 'J.D.' Keller as the new senior vice president for the company's Mountain West Region, succeeding Amy Lynch who was named Comcast West Division's senior vice president of Customer Experience and Customer Operations. In this role, Keller is the top executive responsible for customer experience, sales, operations, and financial performance for the region. Keller will report to Rich Jennings, president of Comcast's West Division, and will oversee Comcast's operations serving Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Tucson, AZ and parts of Idaho with more than 2.5 million residential and business customers and managing more than 2,500 employees.

Keller previously held the role of senior vice president for the Comcast Twin Cities Region, a position he held for four years. Under his leadership, the region experienced strong growth, operational excellence, and continued commitment to advancing digital equity in our communities and enhancing customer experience. Keller came to Comcast from the security services industry, where he served in several senior leadership roles, and lead that company's largest region with more than 4,000 employees.

'My family and I are excited to be moving to the Denver area, and I'm looking forward to leading the Comcast Mountain West team,' said J.D. Keller, senior vice president, Comcast Mountain West Region. 'I'm eager to collaborate with local business, community, education and nonprofit leaders to create meaningful change in our communities and connect people to more of what they love.'

'J.D. is a strong, innovative leader at Comcast dedicated to our employees and operational excellence,' said Rich Jennings, Comcast West Division president. 'His track record for bringing teams together as well as his focus in and on the community will serve us well guiding this important, multi-state region.'

A native of Utah, Keller earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Utah and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

