PyroGenesis Announces $1.2MM Plasma Torch Contract

Enters Market to Destroy Medical Waste; Reduces GHGs

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a $1.2MM contract for two Air Plasma Torch systems with an existing Asian client. These torches are to be incorporated into the Client’s medical waste destruction systems. The name of the Client will remain confidential for competitive reasons.



“This contract is for two Air Plasma Torch systems, which are low powered and very different from the high-powered torches we offer to other industries (for example – iron ore pelletization), and underscores both the versatility and acceptance of our torches as well as our unique engineering capabilities,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Of note, if successful, these medical waste systems may replace legacy technologies, such as medical incinerators, which are inefficient and widely criticized for generating greenhouse gases. There is an enormous unaddressed medical waste management need worldwide, particularly in Southeast Asia, for cutting edge solutions such as this.1 More importantly, this entry into the medical waste destruction market is just another of our offerings that complements our strategy to become a preeminent supplier of processes that reduce greenhouse gases.”

Both Air Plasma Torch systems are expected to be delivered in Q1 2022.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.