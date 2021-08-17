BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.08.2021, 17:45 | 21 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 17:45 | A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register) MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY Date of latest

information Total number of

shares forming the capital Number of voting rights







31.07.2021







32 630 114



Theoretical Total



51 643 712



Actual Total *



51 173 364





*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights













Attachment 2021.07.31 - Voting Rights







