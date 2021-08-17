checkAd

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. grows revenue 162% on a year over year basis and announces it expects to enter into a definitive agreement for its first acquisition of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR)

The Company reported revenue of $2.7 million and $3.9million for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively.

“I am thrilled with our revenue performance this quarter. The Company also had positive adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis – a significant improvement considering the lumber and building material inflationary pressure and the extensive investments we’ve made pursuing our acquisition strategy. The best news – as the extreme pricing pressure in building materials is starting to wane, we expect to see margins improve significantly. I continue to re-affirm our full-year guidance on revenue and earnings,” the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Vincent Cox commented. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP number used by the Company to assess performance of its operating businesses.

The Company is also expected to, in the very near future, enter in the into a definitive agreement for the first of the seven pending acquisitions it currently has under Letters of Intent.

“We are excited about the progress we’ve been making within our technology platform with the Growing Together Academy (GTA) and know the market is ideal for this novel solution. Even with all of production, filming, and preparation work we’ve been engaged in, we remain focused on adding technologies and companies to our Technology Platform. We are close to closing on the first addition to the platform since we added GTA earlier this year,” said Bob Silver, the Company’s Executive Chairman

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “we continue to perform diligence work on the 7 companies we have under LOI, have engaged HoganTaylor as our audit partner as we prepare to up list our stock, and are implementing processes and procedures as we prepare to integrate these companies together in an effort to maximize shareholder value.”

LIVETOBEHAPPY, INC

LIVETOBEHAPPY is a cross platform holding company with a Real Estate Development Platform and Technology Platform. Within the Real Estate Development Platform LiveToBeHappy wholly owns Sinacori Builders. Within the Technology Platform LiveToBeHappy has launched Growing Together Academy – an on-line education program, the DRIP Climber – a patent pending climbing machine, and SOKU – an avatar based social media application. To learn more, visit www.livetobehappy.com.

