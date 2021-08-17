checkAd

Global Graphics PLC Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 17 August 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Guido Van der Schueren
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Global Graphics PLC
b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

EUR 4.71 		Volume

4,373
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price 		 

4,373

EUR 20,597
e) Date of the transaction 13 August 2021
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com




Disclaimer

