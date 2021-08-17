DGAP-News Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis
|
DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study
Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis
- The Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved a phase 1 clinical trial to confirm ABX464's pharmacokinetic profile in Japanese subjects
- This phase 1 study is required to include Japan in Abivax's ABX464 global phase 3 program for the treatment of ulcerative colitis
- As part of Abivax's ABX464 late-stage development plan, three additional phase 1 studies are being conducted in healthy volunteers, all progressing according to plan
- Abivax plans to initiate its global phase 3 clinical program in UC by year end
- Following the announcement of the ABX464 phase 2b top-line data in UC, the full results will be communicated during the first half of September
PARIS, France, August 17, 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, announces today that the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved a phase 1 clinical trial to be conducted with ABX464 in healthy Japanese volunteers. This trial is required as part of the common clinical development plan to confirm the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of ABX464 in Japanese subjects. Given positive results of this phase 1 study, Abivax will be able to include Japanese patients in its global phase 3 clinical development program of ABX464 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare