PARIS, France, August 17, 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, announces today that the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved a phase 1 clinical trial to be conducted with ABX464 in healthy Japanese volunteers. This trial is required as part of the common clinical development plan to confirm the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of ABX464 in Japanese subjects. Given positive results of this phase 1 study, Abivax will be able to include Japanese patients in its global phase 3 clinical development program of ABX464 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis 17.08.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-News Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis 17.08.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely …



