Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 09/08/2021 And 13/08/2021
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/08/2021
FR0010259150
22343
81.9212
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/08/2021
FR0010259150
7438
81.8833
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/08/2021
FR0010259150
2,144
81.9585
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/08/2021
FR0010259150
1,956
81.8797
AQUIS
TOTAL
33,881
81.9128
