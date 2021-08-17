checkAd

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 08/08/2021 – 13/08/2021:

Date and time of disposal

  		Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€)
8/08/2021 21:16 ISOP 2015 5,000 17.289
9/08/2021 9:00 ISOP 2018 2,500 40.900
9/08/2021 9:06 ISOP 2015 375 19.502
9/08/2021 9:32 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
9/08/2021 10:09 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900
9/08/2021 10:13 ISOP 2018 2,500 40.900
9/08/2021 10:20 ISOP 2018 2,500 40.900
9/08/2021 10:25 ISOP 2018 2,500 40.900
9/08/2021 10:58 ISOP 2018 1,250 40.900
9/08/2021 10:59 ISOP 2016 1,000 16.632
9/08/2021 11:41 ISOP 2018 1,250 40.900
9/08/2021 11:45 ISOP 2018 6,000 40.900
9/08/2021 11:47 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
9/08/2021 13:14 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900
9/08/2021 16:41 ISOP 2018 500 40.900
10/08/2021 9:00 ISOP 2016 1,000 16.632
10/08/2021 9:03 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
10/08/2021 9:43 ISOP 2016 375 16.632
10/08/2021 10:03 ISOP 2016 625 16.632
10/08/2021 10:33 ISOP 2018 6,000 40.900
10/08/2021 10:43 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
10/08/2021 12:06 ISOP 2016 500 16.632
10/08/2021 12:11 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900
10/08/2021 13:50 ISOP 2018 7,000 40.900
10/08/2021 15:27 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900
10/08/2021 16:16 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
11/08/2021 9:00 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
11/08/2021 10:05 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900
11/08/2021 10:05 ISOP 2017 12,000 25.500
11/08/2021 13:28 ISOP 2017 12,000 25.500
11/08/2021 15:41 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
11/08/2021 15:47 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
11/08/2021 17:10 ISOP 2016 9,000 16.632
11/08/2021 17:27 ISOP 2016 1,500 16.632
11/08/2021 17:27 ISOP 2016 500 16.632
12/08/2021 9:55 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900
12/08/2021 11:59 ISOP 2016 2,000 16.632
12/08/2021 12:06 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
12/08/2021 15:45 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
12/08/2021 15:45 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
13/08/2021 9:08 ISOP 2016 1,750 16.632
13/08/2021 9:11 ISOP 2016 500 16.632
13/08/2021 9:11 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900
13/08/2021 9:11 ISOP 2016 1,250 16.632
13/08/2021 11:56 ISOP 2017 12,000 25.500
13/08/2021 12:17 ISOP 2016 1,000 16.632
13/08/2021 17:06 ISOP 2017 35,000 25.500
13/08/2021 17:10 ISOP 2015 5,000 17.289

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.

For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com






