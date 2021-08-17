ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE EGM MATERIALS

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) scheduled for September 29, 2021, is now available on the Company's website: www.asm.com.

Given COVID-19 the EGM will be a virtual meeting that cannot be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by way of proxy and to follow the meeting through our live audio webcast. In addition shareholders are offered the possibility to raise follow-up questions at the virtual EGM through chat messaging; reference is made to the convocation. Due to COVID-19, certain members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board will also attend the EGM remotely.

The agenda for the EGM relates to the proposed appointment as Supervisory Board members of Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Mr. Adalio Sanchez.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the EGM is September 1, 2021.

The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,297,394 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 600,598 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,696,796.

