ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE EGM MATERIALS

Almere, the Netherlands
August 17, 2021

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) scheduled for September 29, 2021, is now available on the Company's website: www.asm.com.

The EGM will commence at 12:30 p.m. CET.

Given COVID-19 the EGM will be a virtual meeting that cannot be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by way of proxy and to follow the meeting through our live audio webcast. In addition shareholders are offered the possibility to raise follow-up questions at the virtual EGM through chat messaging; reference is made to the convocation. Due to COVID-19, certain members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board will also attend the EGM remotely.

The agenda for the EGM relates to the proposed appointment as Supervisory Board members of Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Mr. Adalio Sanchez.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the EGM is September 1, 2021.

The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,297,394 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 600,598 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,696,796.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT
Investor and Media contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


 





Disclaimer

