Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. Markets, Expects Over 150,000 Tablets Deployed by end of 2022

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 18:00  |  19   |   |   

Over 30,000 rideshare drivers nationwide have subscribed for tablet installation across the U.S.Tablets shipped directly to drivers with simple instructional video and less than 5-minute set-up timeDrivers paidmonthly commission based on performance …

  • Over 30,000 rideshare drivers nationwide have subscribed for tablet installation across the U.S.
  • Tablets shipped directly to drivers with simple instructional video and less than 5-minute set-up time
  • Drivers paidmonthly commission based on performance metrics
  • Excess of $100 million in advertising inventory available before end of 2021

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, today announced an update on the rollout of its AI-enabled tablets to rideshare drivers throughout the U.S. The Company has begun the national rollout of intelligent tablets directly to drivers who opted into the rideshare program in 13 additional major markets, with a simple three-minute instructional video on how to install the tablets. To view the instructional video, click on the following link: https://drivers.getalfi.com/tablet-installation-video-eng

The rollout to new markets marks the ramp-up of Alfi revenues and expands the successful partnership Alfi has developed with independently contracted Uber and Lyft drivers in Miami, FL., providing them an additional revenue stream, while enhancing the passenger experience at no cost.

By utilizing Alfi's technology, advertisers gain a powerful understanding of those hard-to-reach audiences that are no longer inside their homes, and can update tailored messaging in campaigns by age, gender, geography, customer emotion, brand behavior and interests, all in real-time. Alfi's computer vision changes and runs ads remotely to deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time in an ethical and privacy-compliant manner. Furthermore, Alfi does not store images, recordings, or videos of any individual but rather utilizes perceptual details to detect a face and predict the age and gender of the person looking at the screen, and then serves content based on their emotions to a first set of ads.

Alfi's Rideshare Partner Program

Alfi's rideshare partner program was created exclusively for independently contracted rideshare drivers at no cost to them and offers the following benefits:

  • Drivers expected to be paid a commission based on the number of ads presented to their passengers via an Alfi screen, which is non-invasively attached to the back of the headrest of the passenger seat in their vehicles.
  • Ad-sharing revenue based on achievement of certain performance metrics
  • Drivers will get paid at the end of a month via a secure third-party online payment processor
  • Rideshare drivers do not pay subscriptions for Alfi tablets or technology
  • Drivers can sign up onAlfi's dedicated website: https://drivers.getalfi.com/

"Launching our rideshare partner program nationally is a significant milestone for Alfi. Our available advertising inventory by the end of 2021 is expected to be in excess of $100 million and by the end of 2022 in excess of $500 million" said Paul Pereira, Alfi CEO. "Following the successful installation of Alfi tablets in Miami rideshares, we have developed a distribution and installation strategy that enables us to rapidly scale and accelerate the deployment of our proprietary SaaS ad technology nationwide. By shipping to our driver partners directly and providing them an instructional video for easy set-up, we can quickly scale in our targeted high-volume rideshare communities and achieve our goal of an installed base of 30,000 by year end 2021 and more than 150,000 tablets by the end of 2022."

