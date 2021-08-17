On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because the Company requires “additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Akumin Inc. (“Akumin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKU ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.47, or 16%, to close at $2.46 per share on August 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

