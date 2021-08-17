checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Akumin Inc. (AKU) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 18:22  |  22   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Akumin Inc. (“Akumin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKU) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because the Company requires “additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.47, or 16%, to close at $2.46 per share on August 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Akumin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

