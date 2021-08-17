checkAd

DGAP-DD HelloFresh SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 18:31  |   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Smalla

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.0000 EUR 20740.0000 EUR
85.0200 EUR 4761.1200 EUR
85.0400 EUR 48727.9200 EUR
85.0600 EUR 52907.3200 EUR
85.0800 EUR 28161.4800 EUR
85.1000 EUR 30721.1000 EUR
85.1200 EUR 9618.5600 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.0598 EUR 195637.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69880  17.08.2021 



HelloFresh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: HelloFresh nach Börsengang
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD HelloFresh SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., geht Kooperation mit marktführendem Vertriebsunternehmen ein
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Manz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
DGAP-News: Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG erzielt im 1. Halbjahr 2021 einen Reingewinn von CHF 5.2 Millionen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:31 UhrDGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.08.21DZ BANK stuft Hellofresh auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
16.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Hellofresh auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Hellofresh auf 100 Euro - 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
16.08.21BARCLAYS stuft Hellofresh auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
13.08.21HELLOFRESH IM FOKUS: Wachstum durch Neukunden
dpa-AFX | Analysen
12.08.21HelloFresh-Aktie: Sehen wir hier bald Aktienrückkäufe?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.08.21HelloFresh vs. Home24: Für mich liefert nur diese Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
11.08.21AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
11.08.21BERENBERG stuft Hellofresh auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen