

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.08.2021 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Smalla

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 85.0000 EUR 20740.0000 EUR 85.0200 EUR 4761.1200 EUR 85.0400 EUR 48727.9200 EUR 85.0600 EUR 52907.3200 EUR 85.0800 EUR 28161.4800 EUR 85.1000 EUR 30721.1000 EUR 85.1200 EUR 9618.5600 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 85.0598 EUR 195637.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

