checkAd

KARE 11 Awarded National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 18:30  |  15   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, August 17, KARE 11 was awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence. One for Breaking News Coverage and one for Video Excellence. The prestigious honors, given annually by The Radio Television Digital News Association, recognize exceptional work by radio, television and online news organizations.  

The award for Excellence in Breaking News Coverage in a Large Market honored “Minneapolis Unrest” coverage that focused on the outpouring of rage, devastation and destruction following George Floyd’s public murder while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. This award recognized the work of the entire KARE 11 News team. Anchors Julie Nelson and Randy Shaver led extended coverage on-air on the night of May 29, as KARE 11 crews reported live on the scene while several businesses were lit on fire following a metro-wide curfew.

“This was one of the most important stories we’ve ever covered in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and it reverberated around the globe,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “We are humbled and honored by this award and the recognition of the work.”  

Watch KARE 11’s award-winning Breaking News Coverage entry below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N_uMPueOOk

The award for Video Excellence for a Large Market honored “Holly & Greenie,” a story about the unique friendship formed between a Minnesota woman and a sunfish. This charming feature story was part of Huppert’s long-running “Land of 10,000 Stories” series on KARE 11. This award recognized the work of the celebrated KARE 11 duo of Reporter Boyd Huppert and Photojournalist/Director of Photography Chad Nelson. This award marks Huppert’s twenty-first and Nelson’s third National Murrow Award wins.

Watch the story here:
https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/land-of-10000-stories/woman- ...

“From Breaking News to Feature Reporting, KARE 11 continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in journalism,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the Murrow winners who are making a difference.”

KARE is the only TV station in the Twin Cities market to be selected as a National Murrow winner in any category/In this category.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Awards will be handed out on Oct. 27 at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.

About KARE 11
KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. KARE 11 is an NBC Affiliate, owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSC: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets.

For Media Inquiries, contact:        
Bill Dallman
KARE 11 President & General Manager
P: 763-797-7254

Janeen Vogelaar                                                                                   
KARE 11 Director of Marketing
P: 763-797-7270

For Sales Inquiries, contact:        
Joanie Kraus
KARE 11 Director of Sales
P: 763-797-7289

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e8f15e-a6cc-4a5d ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KARE 11 Awarded National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On Tuesday, August 17, KARE 11 was awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence. One for Breaking News Coverage and one for Video Excellence. The prestigious honors, given annually by The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues
Versus Systems Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Growth Strategy
AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board