Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months Of 2021

Retractable reports the following results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $36.1 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $1.4 million, and that income applicable to common shareholders was $28.5 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $3.7 million in the prior year. Net sales were $42.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $92.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The U.S. government remained a significant customer, constituting 64.4% and 70.4% of the net sales in the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

Domestic sales, including sales to the U.S. government, accounted for 94.3% and 81.5% of the revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Domestic revenues increased 325.0% principally due to increased volumes primarily attributable to orders from the U.S. government. Domestic unit sales increased 226.0%. Domestic unit sales were 91.2% of total unit sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Domestic unit sales excluding the U.S. government rose approximately 20.7%. International revenues increased approximately $273 thousand due to an increase in products available for international shipment. Our international orders may be subject to significant fluctuation over time and may not be reflective of the full year’s sales. Overall unit sales increased 181.2%. Other than the U.S. government, our increased sales are predominantly attributable to existing customers as well as several new smaller customers who do not operate as distributors.

Cost of manufactured product increased 191.5% principally due to an increase in units sold. Royalty expense increased 173.3% due to increased gross sales.

Operating expenses increased 156.8% from the prior year. This is substantially due to increased headcount and other employee-related expenses, as well as consulting expenses. Each of these is attributable to the larger volume of orders and the expansion activities required by the Technology Investment Agreement (“TIA”) with the United States Government Department of Defense, U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, Natick Contracting Division & Edgewood Contracting Division (ACC-APG, NCD & ECD). Included in the increased employee expenses were employee bonuses of approximately $2.2 million and $1.3 million of share-based compensation expense. Sales and marketing expenses increased due to employee bonuses, increased headcount, lifting of travel restrictions, and an increase in GPO fees on the basis of the increase in sales.