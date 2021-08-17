checkAd

BOTS Issues Update on its Cybersecurity Products

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today issues an update on its cybersecurity products.  

 Safe Secure Messenger

  • Soft Launch scheduled for September 1st, 2021
  • Available for web platforms, desktop and mobile app versions are in the works
  • ASE & RIPEMD encryption
  • Custom cipher can only be decrypted by the keyholder
  • Messages disappear after sending
  • Private and group voice and video calls, with no participant limit
  • Send files of any size, there are no limits on the size of uploaded files

WAP (Web Application Firewall) added features

  • Protects websites from unauthorized intrusion
  • Filters the network flow through Layer4 TCP and Layer7 HTTP
  • Protects websites from DDoS, brute-fords, parsing, parsing and fuser (search for hidden files) attacks
  • Option to use the built-in lists of IP addresses (white and black), add and remove any IP address
  • Attractive user interfaces (command line interface as well as web user interface)

BOTS’ JV partner Cyber Security Group LLC is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cybersecurity market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions, for more information click here

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company.  The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz





