BOTS Issues Update on its Cybersecurity Products

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) , (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions , crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today issues an update on its cybersecurity products.

Soft Launch scheduled for September 1st, 2021

Available for web platforms, desktop and mobile app versions are in the works

ASE & RIPEMD encryption

Custom cipher can only be decrypted by the keyholder

Messages disappear after sending

Private and group voice and video calls, with no participant limit

Send files of any size, there are no limits on the size of uploaded files

WAP (Web Application Firewall) added features

Protects websites from unauthorized intrusion

Filters the network flow through Layer4 TCP and Layer7 HTTP

Protects websites from DDoS, brute-fords, parsing, parsing and fuser (search for hidden files) attacks

Option to use the built-in lists of IP addresses (white and black), add and remove any IP address

Attractive user interfaces (command line interface as well as web user interface)

BOTS’ JV partner Cyber Security Group LLC is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cybersecurity market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions, for more information click here.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz