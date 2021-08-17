Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that the
Board of Directors has adopted a Human Rights Policy which underscores the Company’s long-standing commitment to, and expectations of, its employees, consultants, service providers, local
communities, and the governments in the jurisdictions in which it operates.
This policy, which is available on the Company’s website, reiterates that the Company will continue to adopt policies and take actions which are for the benefit and defence of human rights. The Human Rights Policy complements the procedures and actions which have guided the Company’s daily activities at Ixtaca over many years. It will also serve as a tool to continuously improve upon the actions the Company can take to protect and promote human rights throughout the mine life and after mine closure.
Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almaden, stated “Almaden has a demonstrable and long-standing commitment to conducting its business in a manner which promotes the quality of life of local people. However, as the Ixtaca project advances, so does its potential to impact human rights both directly and indirectly. This policy reflects the importance of these matters to Almaden, and reiterates the priority we place on human rights when it comes to project design and operation throughout the life cycle of the project and beyond, with the intent that only positive impacts occur.”
About Almaden
Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled “Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study”, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.
