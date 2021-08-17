Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has adopted a Human Rights Policy which underscores the Company’s long-standing commitment to, and expectations of, its employees, consultants, service providers, local communities, and the governments in the jurisdictions in which it operates.



This policy, which is available on the Company’s website, reiterates that the Company will continue to adopt policies and take actions which are for the benefit and defence of human rights. The Human Rights Policy complements the procedures and actions which have guided the Company’s daily activities at Ixtaca over many years. It will also serve as a tool to continuously improve upon the actions the Company can take to protect and promote human rights throughout the mine life and after mine closure.