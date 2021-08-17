Huge Eliminates Barriers to Entry for Underrepresented Identities in the Design Industry with Huge XD School
Huge (NYSE: IPG), the global experience agency, today celebrates the first step in the career journeys for six graduates of Huge XD School hailing from California, Washington, North Carolina, Louisiana and New York. As the culmination of the 2021 virtual educational program, the students responded to a real-world project brief for Shipt, an American delivery service owned by Target Corporation and a Huge-retained client, to design a new digital product or service that solves the challenge of food waste in America.
Founded as a paid design apprenticeship program in 2011 to address the shortage of User Experience design talent in the creative industry at the time, Huge XD School returned in 2021 with a renewed equity-centered education purpose to increase the participation of underrepresented identities in the industry led by Huge’s Oakland office. With the re-launch of Huge XD School, the agency sets out to bring fresh, underrepresented talent into the design and marketing industries who otherwise may not have gained access due to traditional barriers of entry. No educational requirements at the collegiate or high school level need to be met; no resumes, formal design training, portfolios or experience are needed.
“As part of ‘Staying Accountable,’ Huge’s public commitment and the company’s perpetual mindset, ‘Never Done,’ Huge is committed to not only increasing the share of historically underrepresented identities at all levels of the agency and being a workplace where they thrive, but also helping to create a net positive impact on representation in the industry overall,” said Kali Beyah, Global Chief Talent Officer at Huge. “This effort starts with eliminating the barrier to entry for young, aspiring creatives and giving them a rich educational experience and the tools they need to succeed. This is why Huge XD School is able to accomplish ‘Huge’ things: the relaunch of Huge XD School adds to the pipeline with a class that’s entirely made of people from historically underrepresented identities.”
The 2021 Huge XD School students participated in a 10-week program full of weekly courses that touched upon each stage of the design process, a speaker series where industry experts weighed in on topical issues, and a personal coach who provided shadowing experience and weekly check-ins. As the last step of the program, the students developed work in response to the brief from Shipt, and pitched their solutions to the client to receive real feedback, in an experience similar to day-to-day life at an agency.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare