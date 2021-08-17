Huge Eliminates Barriers to Entry for Underrepresented Identities in the Design Industry with Huge XD School

Huge (NYSE: IPG), the global experience agency, today celebrates the first step in the career journeys for six graduates of Huge XD School hailing from California, Washington, North Carolina, Louisiana and New York. As the culmination of the 2021 virtual educational program, the students responded to a real-world project brief for Shipt, an American delivery service owned by Target Corporation and a Huge-retained client, to design a new digital product or service that solves the challenge of food waste in America.

Founded as a paid design apprenticeship program in 2011 to address the shortage of User Experience design talent in the creative industry at the time, Huge XD School returned in 2021 with a renewed equity-centered education purpose to increase the participation of underrepresented identities in the industry led by Huge’s Oakland office. With the re-launch of Huge XD School, the agency sets out to bring fresh, underrepresented talent into the design and marketing industries who otherwise may not have gained access due to traditional barriers of entry. No educational requirements at the collegiate or high school level need to be met; no resumes, formal design training, portfolios or experience are needed.