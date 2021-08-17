checkAd

ATIP ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 19:21  |  43   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) (NYSE: ATIP) securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) holders of FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 who were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting have until October 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit. The ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit charges ATI Physical Therapy and certain of its and FVAC’s top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit was commenced on August 16, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Burbige v. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, No. 21-cv-04349.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 15, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: FVAC was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check” company”) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ATI Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy company that owns and operates nearly 90 physical therapy clinics across 25 states. On June 17, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy became public via a business combination with FVAC.

The ATI Physical Therapy class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) ATI Physical Therapy was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (ii) ATI Physical Therapy faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (iii) as a result, ATI Physical Therapy faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (iv) given the labor shortage, ATI Physical Therapy would open fewer new clinics; and (v) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about ATI Physical Therapy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Seite 1 von 3


ATI Physical Therapy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATIP ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) (NYSE: ATIP) securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:45 UhrThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FVAC) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:00 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FVAC) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ATIP, FVAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – ATIP, ATIP-WT, FAII, FAII-UN, FAII-WT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten