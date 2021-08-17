TEGNA Stations Win 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that its stations have won 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism, more than any other news organization. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“Delivering news that matters and speaks to the heart of each community is at the center of each and every one of our newsrooms,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “We are proud of our stations’ commitment to telling impactful stories about race and the social justice movement, COVID-19, and those that put today’s headlines into historical context.”