checkAd

Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 19:34  |  15   |   |   

In celebration of the successful SHEIN X program, the SHEIN X 100K Challenge will give participating emerging designers a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000 along with a chance to be featured in SHEIN's Fall/Winter 2021 virtually streamed fashion showcase

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN will be hosting the first-ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge series this summer. The 4 episode series will feature a star-studded panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin. The Be Bold, Be You challenge will kick-off with 30 emerging designers, who will compete for a chance to make it to the final top 5.

The 5 finalists will earn the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a once in a lifetime chance to be mentored by the judges (1-on-1) during the final challenge: Be You!. The winning designer will be announced on the series' last episode: Sunday, September 12th, and will take home the grand prize of $100,000.

These SHEIN X designer creations will be showcased during SHEIN's Fall/Winter 2021 virtual fashion show and streamed to millions of viewers globally. The SHEIN X 100K Challenge series begins on Sunday, August 22nd, via SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SHEIN launched the SHEIN X designer incubator program in January 2021. The ongoing program aims to provide emerging fashion designers the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their brands to new heights. The online series program is one of many large philanthropic initiatives from the brand in 2021, and aims to bring people together in celebration of fashion.

Download the SHEIN app on iPhone or Android at the Apple App Store or visit www.shein.com for more details.

Episode Air Dates
Sunday, August 22, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)
Sunday, August 29, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)
Sunday, September 5, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)
Sunday, September 12, 2021 (2:00 PM- PST)

About SHEIN X:

SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. Specifically developed to offset recurring infringement issues within the industry, SHEIN X offers emerging talents to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.

The platform will amplify the designer's product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).

Click HERE to sign up for SHEIN X

About SHEIN:

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/sheinofficial and youtube.com/shein.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594027/1xvUowsVFiFdfUNOIeDvlUcNkP4_QsJCl__hCsp8rP4vZOTz028dQoU7RR6B9svrkuqsy6Pkmqv187JB_ID_31ce9747df2f.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1590321/Shein_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin In celebration of the successful SHEIN X program, the SHEIN X 100K Challenge will give participating emerging designers a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000 along with a chance to be featured in SHEIN's Fall/Winter 2021 virtually streamed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Printing Construction Market Generated ~$15 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC to be The Fastest ...
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
Metal Stamping Market Size Worth $270.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Forever Living Brings Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Ethical, Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says ...
Kalkine TV launches new live show 'The IPO Corner'
Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, ...
Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets ...
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
Webcam Market Size Worth $18.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...